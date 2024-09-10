ADVERTISEMENT

Six senior advocates appointed Additional Solicitor Generals to defend govt in Supreme Court

Published - September 10, 2024 03:22 pm IST - New Delhi

Government appoints six new ASGs — S. Dwarakanath, Archana Pathak Dave, Satya Darshi Sanjay, Brijender Chahar, Raghavendra P Shankar and Rajkumar Bhaskar Thakare (Raja Thakare) — for three years to represent in the Supreme Court

PTI

A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The government has appointed six senior advocates as Additional Solicitor Generals (ASGs) to represent it in the Supreme Court.

According to an order of the Appointments Committee of Cabinet issued on Monday (September 9, 2024), the ASGs have been appointed for a period of three years.

Those appointed are S. Dwarakanath, Archana Pathak Dave, Satya Darshi Sanjay, Brijender Chahar, Raghavendra P Shankar and Rajkumar Bhaskar Thakare (Raja Thakare), the order said.

ASGs represent the government in the Supreme Court and the various High Courts and assist the Attorney General and the Solicitor General in defending the government.

