GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six senior advocates appointed Additional Solicitor Generals to defend govt in Supreme Court

Government appoints six new ASGs — S. Dwarakanath, Archana Pathak Dave, Satya Darshi Sanjay, Brijender Chahar, Raghavendra P Shankar and Rajkumar Bhaskar Thakare (Raja Thakare) — for three years to represent in the Supreme Court

Published - September 10, 2024 03:22 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File

A view of the Supreme Court of India in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The government has appointed six senior advocates as Additional Solicitor Generals (ASGs) to represent it in the Supreme Court.

According to an order of the Appointments Committee of Cabinet issued on Monday (September 9, 2024), the ASGs have been appointed for a period of three years.

Those appointed are S. Dwarakanath, Archana Pathak Dave, Satya Darshi Sanjay, Brijender Chahar, Raghavendra P Shankar and Rajkumar Bhaskar Thakare (Raja Thakare), the order said.

ASGs represent the government in the Supreme Court and the various High Courts and assist the Attorney General and the Solicitor General in defending the government.

Before the fresh appointments, there were five ASGs in the Supreme Court with six vacancies.

Published - September 10, 2024 03:22 pm IST

Related Topics

lawyer

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.