Six people can register on one number

A new utility feature to allow beneficiary to revoke the current vaccination status

The Union Health Ministry said on Friday that instead of the existing limit of four members, now six members could be registered using one mobile number on Co-WIN portal for COVID-19 vaccination.

The Ministry added that a new feature had been introduced in Co-WIN through which a beneficiary could revoke the current vaccination status. It said the changes might take 3-7 days to reflect after submitting the online request through ‘raise an issue’ utility.

“The vaccination status can be corrected by the beneficiaries, where in occasional isolated cases, vaccination certificates are generated due to inadvertent data entry errors by the vaccinator while updating vaccination data of beneficiaries,” said a release by the Ministry.

