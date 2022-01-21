National

Six people can register on one number

The Union Health Ministry said on Friday that instead of the existing limit of four members, now six members could be registered using one mobile number on Co-WIN portal for COVID-19 vaccination.

The Ministry added that a new feature had been introduced in Co-WIN through which a beneficiary could revoke the current vaccination status. It said the changes might take 3-7 days to reflect after submitting the online request through ‘raise an issue’ utility.

“The vaccination status can be corrected by the beneficiaries, where in occasional isolated cases, vaccination certificates are generated due to inadvertent data entry errors by the vaccinator while updating vaccination data of beneficiaries,” said a release by the Ministry.

It said the changes might take 3-7 days to reflect after submitting the online request through ‘raise an issue’ utility.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2022 10:17:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/six-people-can-register-on-one-number/article38304951.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY