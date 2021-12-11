Six mortal remains from chopper crash positively identified, handed to families

The ill-fated chopper crashed on Wednesday afternoon killing 13 of the 14 onboard

Mortal remains of two soldiers and four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel killed in the Mi-17V5 chopper crash have been positively identified and handed over to their families for last rites, defence officials said on Saturday. Efforts for identification of remaining four mortal remains are continuing.

“Positive identification of mortal remains of Lance Naik B Sai Teja and Lance Naik Vivek Kumar has been done and have been released to close family members in the morning,” an Army official said. In addition, mortal remains of all four IAF crew onboard the chopper was also completed.

Following this, wreath laying was done at Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt and the remains were sent to their respective destinations in an IAF transport aircraft. The last rites will be performed at their destinations with appropriate military honour, the official cited above said adding, efforts to positively identify remaining mortal remains are continuing.

The ill-fated chopper crashed on Wednesday afternoon killing 13 of the 14 onboard. The lone survivor of the crash, Gp Capt Varun Singh’s medical condition continues to remain critical but stable and treatment is continuing at Command Hospital, Bengaluru.

All mortal remains were brought to Delhi on Thursday evening but positive identification of only three mortal remains was possible that day - Gen Bipin Rawat, Madhulika Rawat and Brig LS Lidder. They were cremated with full military honours at Brar Square crematorium on Friday .

Close family members of all the deceased personnel had arrived in Delhi and their assistance has also been sought in the identification process.