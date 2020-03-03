Six more arrested in BJP worker’s murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) has arrested six more persons in connection with the murder of a local BJP worker, Yogesh Gowda, at Dharwad in Karnataka in 2016.

The accused have been identified as Sunil, Dinesh, Nutan, Ashwath, Shahnawaz and Nazeer Ahmed. They were produced before a special Bengaluru court that sent them to a five-day custody of the CBI. Further probe is under way to identify the others involved, said an agency official.

The CBI took over the case in September last year following a recommendation from the State government. About two months later, it had arrested one person.

The BJP “taluka panchayat” member was found murdered in his gym at Sapthapura in Dharwad on June 15, 2016. The assailants threw chilli powder into his eyes, hacked him to death and fled on two-wheelers.

The main accused , Basavaraj Shivappa Muttagi, was a friend of the victim. It is alleged that a fight broke out between them over a land deal, following which Muttagi killed the BJP worker.