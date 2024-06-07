Six months after Parliament security breach, Delhi Police file charge sheet

Almost six months after six people were jailed under terror charges for breaching the security at the new Parliament building, the Delhi Police have filed a charge sheet against the suspects in a city court on Friday.

After filing the charge sheet, which runs into 1,800 pages, Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Akhand Pratap Singh, who appeared for the Delhi Police, submitted before the Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur of the Patiala House Court that sanction for prosecution under Section 13 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) is awaited from the Centre, for which a supplementary charge sheet will be filed by the police within two weeks.

Taking note of the submissions, the court listed the matter for filing of the supplementary charge sheet on July 15. The court extended the judicial custody of all the six accused till July 15.

A government source told The Hindu that no political party or terrorist organisation has been named in the charge sheet. The accused wanted to draw attention and “make their presence felt,” the source said quoting the document. “Their protest was under the garb of anger against unemployment, farmers’ protest to name a few issues. They had a political motive. Though their affiliation to any political party is not mentioned in the charge sheet,” the source said.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena accorded sanction to prosecute the six persons under sections 16 and 19 of the UAPA on Thursday.

On December 13, 2023, two of the six accused jumped into the well of the Parliament activating colour spray canisters hidden in their shoes.

The six accused, Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Neelam Ranolia Azad, Amol Shinde, Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat, were booked under various sections of the UAPA and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for criminal conspiracy, trespass, provoking a riot and obstructing a public servant in discharge of functions.

The police have sought extension for filing the charge sheet in the matter, twice, in last six months.

