Six Lashkar-e-Taiba militants killed in J&K encounter

Army men cordon off Bijbehara area in Anantnag district of south Kashmir. File photo

Army men cordon off Bijbehara area in Anantnag district of south Kashmir. File photo   | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

Exchange of fire between security forces and militants began in the early hours in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district.

Six militants belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), were killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

"In one of the most successful operations of this year, so far six Lashkar-e-Taiba militants have been killed in the foothills of Waghama Sutkipora," said a police spokesman.

 He said the operation was launched on Thursday night. "Six dead bodies of militants and six rifles recovered," said the spokesman.

Sources said the exchange of fire between security forces and militants began in the early hours in Bijbehara area of the district.

The identity of the militants have not been established so far. Internet service has been stopped in parts of south Kashmir.

More details are awaited.

 

(With inputs from PTI)

Nov 23, 2018

© The Hindu

