Two killed, 20 injured as 18 coaches of Mumbai-Howrah Mail derail in Jharkhand

Updated - July 30, 2024 08:35 am IST

Published - July 30, 2024 07:51 am IST - Jamshedpur/Ranchi

The Mumbai-Howrah Mail and a freight train were involved in the accident

PTI

Two people were killed and 20 injured as 18 coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed in Jharkhand. | Photo Credit: X/@ANI

Jamshedpur/Ranchi Two people were killed and at least 20 injured as 18 coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district early on July 30, officials said.

The accident occurred at 3.45 a.m. near Badabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradhatpur Division of South East Railway, they said.

"Eighteen coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed near Badabamboo. Two passengers were killed and 20 were injured in the accident. The injured were provided medical aid in Badabamboo. They are now being taken to Chakradharpur for better treatment," a senior SER official said.

The rescue operation is on, he said.

The train accident was reported from Potobeda in the Kharsawan block of Seraikela-Kharsawan district, a local administration official said.

"The Mumbai-Howrah Mail and a freight train are involved in the accident. The assessment of injured people is underway," he added.

