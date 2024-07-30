Six injured as 10 coaches of Mumbai-Howrah Mail derail in Jharkhand

Jamshedpur/Ranchi Six people were injured as 10 coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district early on July 30, officials said.

The accident occurred at 3.45 a.m. near Badabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradhatpur Division of South East Railway, they said.

"Ten to twelve coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed near Badabamboo. Six passengers were injured in the accident and provided medical aid in Badabamboo. They are now being taken to Chakradharpur for better treatment," a senior SER official said.

The rescue operation is on, he said.

The train accident was reported from Potobeda in the Kharsawan block of Seraikela-Kharsawan district, a local administration official said.

"The Mumbai-Howrah Mail and a freight train are involved in the accident. The assessment of injured people is underway," he added.