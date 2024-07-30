GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Six injured as 10 coaches of Mumbai-Howrah Mail derail in Jharkhand

The Mumbai-Howrah Mail and a freight train were involved in the accident

Updated - July 30, 2024 07:58 am IST

Published - July 30, 2024 07:51 am IST - Jamshedpur/Ranchi

PTI
Six people were injured as 10 coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed in Jharkhand.

Six people were injured as 10 coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed in Jharkhand. | Photo Credit: X/@ANI

Jamshedpur/Ranchi Six people were injured as 10 coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharsawan district early on July 30, officials said.

Also Read: A timeline of major train accidents in the past year

The accident occurred at 3.45 a.m. near Badabamboo, around 80 km from Jamshedpur, under the Chakradhatpur Division of South East Railway, they said.

"Ten to twelve coaches of the Mumbai-Howrah Mail derailed near Badabamboo. Six passengers were injured in the accident and provided medical aid in Badabamboo. They are now being taken to Chakradharpur for better treatment," a senior SER official said.

What can the Railways do to stop accidents? | Explained

The rescue operation is on, he said.

The train accident was reported from Potobeda in the Kharsawan block of Seraikela-Kharsawan district, a local administration official said.

"The Mumbai-Howrah Mail and a freight train are involved in the accident. The assessment of injured people is underway," he added.

Related Topics

Jharkhand / railway accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.