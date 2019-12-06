National

Six Indians killed in blast in ceramic factory in Sudan: MEA

Racing against time: Firefighters trying to douse the fire at the ceramics factory in Sudan, in this December 3 photo.

Racing against time: Firefighters trying to douse the fire at the ceramics factory in Sudan, in this December 3 photo.   | Photo Credit: AP

On Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in Sudan, citing reports, suggested that 18 Indians were among the 23 people killed in the blast.

Six Indians were killed in Tuesday’s LPG tanker blast in a ceramic factory in Sudan, while eight were undergoing treatment in hospitals and 11 were either unidentified or missing, the External Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said a total of 58 Indians were working in the factory at the time of the blast and 33 were safe.

Most Sudan blast victims are from T.N., U.P., Bihar: embassy

 

He said the government is in touch with the families of the deceased Indians.

According to a statement issued by the Sudanese government three days ago, the blast in a gas tanker triggered the fire in an industrial area.

