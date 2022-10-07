Six Indian prisoners died in Pakistan in last nine months: India calls it alarming

Indian spokesperson said number of deaths of Indian fishermen in Pakistan in recent times has been increasing

PTI New Delhi
October 07, 2022 19:43 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

Six Indian prisoners, who completed their jail terms, died in Pakistan in the last nine months and India has raised the "alarming" issue with Islamabad, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said five of the six Indians were fishermen and asserted that Pakistan is "duty-bound" to ensure safety and security of all Indian prisoners.

"Six Indians, five of them fishermen, died in Pakistani custody in the last nine months or so," he said.

"All the six, interestingly, had completed their sentences, but what we would say, were illegally detained by Pakistan despite completing their sentences and in spite of multiple demands by the Indian side for their release and repatriation," Mr. Bagchi added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The spokesperson said there has been an increasing number of deaths of Indian fishermen in Pakistan in recent times.  

"The increasing incidents of deaths of Indian fishermen is alarming and raises the question of their safety and security in Pakistani jails. The matter has been raised by our high commission in Islamabad as well as with the Pakistani high commission here," he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"We request the Pakistan government once again to release and repatriate all Indian prisoners immediately," he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Pakistan
international relations
crime, law and justice

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app