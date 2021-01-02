National

Six hurt in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

This Google Maps image locates Tral, in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.
PTI Srinagar 02 January 2021 13:25 IST
Updated: 02 January 2021 13:25 IST

At least six civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants in the Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The militants lobbed a grenade towards security forces personnel at the Tral bus stand in the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said the grenade missed the intended target and exploded in the market, resulting in injuries to at least six civilians.

Advertising
Advertising

The injured persons were taken to a hospital, the official said.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, he added.

Comments
More In Other States National
terrorism (crime)
Jammu and Kashmir
Read more...