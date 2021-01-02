National

Six hurt in grenade attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

This Google Maps image locates Tral, in South Kashmir's Pulwama district.  

At least six civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants in the Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The militants lobbed a grenade towards security forces personnel at the Tral bus stand in the south Kashmir district, a police official said.

He said the grenade missed the intended target and exploded in the market, resulting in injuries to at least six civilians.

The injured persons were taken to a hospital, the official said.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt has been launched to nab the attackers, he added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2021 1:25:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/six-hurt-in-grenade-attack-in-jammu-and-kashmirs-pulwama/article33479003.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY