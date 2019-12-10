Six hours allocated for Citizenship (Amendment) Bill debate in Rajya Sabha

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, passed by the Lok Sabha on December 9, will be taken up for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha on December 11. Six hours have been allocated to debate the Bill to grant citizenship to undocumented non-Muslims from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, who came to India before December 31, 2014. The Bill has to be passed by both the Houses of the Parliament to become a law.

Even as the Bill was under consideration of Parliament, the Nagaland government extended the Inner Line Permit (ILP) to Dimapur, its commercial hub. The decision makes it mandatory for “every non-indigenous person” who entered the district after November 21, 1979, to obtain an ILP within 90 days.

The December 9 notification also said all non-indigenous persons living in Dimapur prior to November 21, 1979, will have to produce documents as evidence to get a certificate from the Deputy Commissioner for exemption from the permit system.

Except Dimapur, the ILP has been applicable to the rest of Nagaland. Known as “mini India,” Dimapur district has a mixed population.