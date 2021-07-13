Six family members die of asphyxiation in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur

Six members of a family, including three minors, died of asphyxiation apparently caused by emission of carbon monoxide from a power generator at their home in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Tuesday, police said.

The victims were residents of Durgapur area in Chandrapur, they said.

There was no power supply in some parts of Durgapur since Monday night due to rains.

Hence, a senior member of the family switched on the power generator kept at their home.

According to preliminary information, six of the family members got asphyxiated apparently due to carbon monoxide emitted by the power generator, Inspector General of Police, Nagpur range, Chiranjeevi Prasad said.

The deceased have been identified as Ramesh Lashkar (25), a contractor, Ajay Lashkar (21), Lakhan Lashkar (10), Krishna Lashkar (8), Pooja Lashkar (14) and Madhuri Lashkar (20).

Another minor girl survived and was undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said.

The bodies were sent for postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of the death, he said.