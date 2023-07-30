ADVERTISEMENT

Six crore ITRs filed ahead of deadline

July 30, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - NEW DELHI

On Sunday, nearly 26.8 lakh tax payers filed their tax returns by 6:30 p.m.

Vikas Dhoot
Vikas Dhoot

More than 1.3 crore “successful logins” were recorded on the e-filing portal of the IT department | Photo Credit: iStock

Over six crore taxpayers had filed their income tax returns (ITRs) by Sunday evening, a day before the filing deadline, which the Income Tax Department termed a “new milestone” as this is significantly higher than the total returns filed by July 31 last year.

On Sunday, nearly 26.8 lakh tax payers filed their tax returns by 6:30 p.m. in the evening, while more than 1.3 crore “successful logins” were recorded on the e-filing portal of the IT department. Similar logins on Saturday stood at 1.78 crore.

“We extend our gratitude to taxpayers and tax professionals for helping us reach this milestone, and urge all those who haven’t filed ITR for AY 2023-24, to file their ITR at the earliest to avoid last minute rush,” the department said, signalling that there might not be an extension to the July 31 deadline, though there have been pleas to do so in the wake of the strife in Manipur and the floods in parts of the country.

