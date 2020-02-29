Six boys raise slogans at Metro station

Six youth were held for raising incendiary slogans at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station on Saturday afternoon. They were subsequently released, police said.

A video of a group shouting “Shoot the traitors” went viral on social media.

The police said that six boys were found raising the slogans, after which they were detained and interrogated. The boys were released later. “The boys detained were found to be students. They had no criminal antecedents and were released after due diligence,” said a senior police officer.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) in a statement said, “This is to state that the incident happened today around 10:52 a.m. at Rajiv Chowk metro station and the DMRC/CISF staff immediately handed them over to the Delhi Metro Rail Police for necessary action.”

Teen arrested

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old has been arrested for allegedly spreading rumours on communal tension, Delhi police said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the accused has been identified as Rahul Kumar from Sainik Farm. The police said they received a PCR call on Friday night stating that a quarrel had broken out between two communities in Neb Sarai and that three persons had been injured.

“On reaching the spot, the police could not find the caller. When contacted, the mobile phone was initially busy and then switched off,” Mr. Thakur said.

The police said the caller concealed his identity and gave false information with the intention to cause problems in the area.