Sivan gets one-year extension

Kailasavadivoo Sivan. File Photo.

New Delhi

31 December 2020 02:40 IST

Sivan K. has been given an one-year extension, till January 14, 2022, as the Secretary, Department of Space, according to a Personnel Ministry order issued on Wednesday.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of tenure of Mr. Sivan K, Secretary, Department of Space, and Chairman, Space Commission, for a period of one year up to January 14, 2022, the order said.

