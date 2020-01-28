Situation in J&K along LoC, in hinterland under control: new Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Saini

The new Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. S.K. Saini on Tuesday said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir along both the Line of Control and in the hinterland are under control.
Speaking after receiving the Guard of Honour, he said the Army was prepared for all challenges.
“Ceasefire violations have gone up last year. We’re fully geared up to meet challenges that come across,” he said.
He also said removing hollowness in terms of critical deficiencies of equipment, ammunition, capacity development along the Northern borders will be among his priorities.
“New structures like Chief of Defence Staff created. Aligning the Army headquarters with them to create further jointness will be my priorities” Lt. Gen. Saini said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.