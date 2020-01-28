National

Situation in J&K along LoC, in hinterland under control: new Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. Saini

Lt. Gen. S.K. Saini. Photo courtesy: Twitter/@adgpi

Lt. Gen. S.K. Saini. Photo courtesy: Twitter/@adgpi  

The new Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. S.K. Saini was speaking after receiving the Guard of Honour

The new Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. S.K. Saini on Tuesday said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir along both the Line of Control and in the hinterland are under control.

Speaking after receiving the Guard of Honour, he said the Army was prepared for all challenges.

“Ceasefire violations have gone up last year. We’re fully geared up to meet challenges that come across,” he said.

He also said removing hollowness in terms of critical deficiencies of equipment, ammunition, capacity development along the Northern borders will be among his priorities.

“New structures like Chief of Defence Staff created. Aligning the Army headquarters with them to create further jointness will be my priorities” Lt. Gen. Saini said.

