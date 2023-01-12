Situation along Northern border stable but unpredictable: Army chief Manoj Pande

January 12, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - New Delhi

The situation along the frontier with China is “stable” but “unpredictable” and Indian troops are adequately deployed to deal with any contingency, Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande said on January 12.

At a press conference ahead of the Army Day, Gen. Pande also said that the troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) have been able to maintain a robust posture to defeat any evil design of the adversary with a firm and resolute manner.

Explained | The escalation on the India-China border

The situation is stable and under control, but unpredictable. Gen. Pande said, adding adequate deployment of troops have been made along the LAC to deal with any challenge.

“Our troops have been able to maintain a robust posture,” he said. The Army chief said both sides have been able to resolve five of the seven issues that were on the table. “We continue to talk both at the military and diplomatic levels,” he said.

Referring to the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, he said the ceasefire understanding that was agreed to in February 2021 is holding well.

Editorial | Warning sign: On a fresh India-China faceoff

At the same time Gen. Pande said cross-border support to terrorism and terror infrastructure remained.

The Chief of Army Staff also said that a proposal for induction of women personnel into artillery units has been sent to the government.

ADVERTISEMENT