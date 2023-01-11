HamberMenu
Sitharaman, U.K. Chancellor of Exchequer discuss bilateral issues, G20

India has assumed G20 Presidency for the current year

January 11, 2023 04:48 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and U.K. Chancellor of Exchequer Jeremy Hunt on January 11 discussed bilateral investment and trade issues.

The two leaders also discussed issues relating to the G20, of which India has assumed the Presidency for the current year.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman and the Chancellor of the Exchequer United Kingdom, Mr @Jeremy_Hunt had a telecon today. Both sides discussed about #G20, investment & trade and other bilateral concerns of mutual interest," the finance ministry tweeted.

