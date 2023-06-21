Sitharaman embarks on visit to attend Paris summit for new global financing pact

June 21, 2023 02:06 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - New Delhi

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on June 21 embarked on a visit to France to attend the Paris summit for a 'New Global Financing Pact'.

On the sidelines of the two-day summit, scheduled during June 22-23, Ms. Sitharaman will have multilateral and bilateral engagements with her counterparts, the Finance Ministry said. The summit will bring together heads of state and government, Ministers, leaders of key international organisations, representatives of global financial institutions, private sector and civil society representatives.

Also read | A summit with substance

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman embarks on an official visit to Paris, France for the Summit for the #NewGlobalFinancingPact scheduled during 22-23 June 2023," the Ministry tweeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

The summit is being co-organised by France, Barbados and India.

The objective of the summit is to set the foundations for a new global financing architecture beyond the Bretton Woods system to address climate change, biodiversity crisis and development challenges.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.