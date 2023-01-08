ADVERTISEMENT

Sitharaman distributes loans worth ₹1,550 cr to street vendors, small scale entrepreneurs

January 08, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - KOTA

The loans were given under schemes like Pradhan Mantri Svanidhi Yojana, Mudra Yojana and Pashupalak Kisan Credit Card.

PTI

Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman speaking at ‘Yuva Shakti Samvad’ during her day-long visit to Kota, Rajasthan, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla distributed 2300 loans worth ₹1,550 crore to street vendors, small scale entrepreneurs and cattle rearers at a credit outreach program here on Sunday.

The loans were given under schemes like Pradhan Mantri Svanidhi Yojana, Mudra Yojana and Pashupalak Kisan Credit Card.

Addressing the event at Dusshera Ground here, Sitharaman said the prime minister himself has given guarantee for loans under the Pradhan Mantri Svanidhi Yojana, so one does not need to produce any document for guarantee.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Loans of at least ₹68 crore are going to be distributed among cattle rearers (Pashupalaks), she added.

Many others are being given credit sanction for various business and agriculture purposes, she said.

The finance minister also urged women to form Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in their respective areas and avail bank loans to develop storage and processing units in their villages.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is also the MP from Kota-Bundi, called upon street vendors, small scale entrepreneurs and cattle rearers to avail the loans under various government schemes to expand their work.

"The engine of our country is the poorest man of India... in times to come, India would be leading in economic growth and it would be because of street vendors, women, cattle rearers...," Mr. Birla said, adding "we want to build a new economic structure (aarthik tantra) and make the poorest the strongest one."

Earlier in the morning,  the finance minister held an interaction with coaching students in Allen Career Institute in Jawahar Nagar area of the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US