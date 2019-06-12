Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaishankar to get JNU’s Distinguished Alumni Award

Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday said it would confer its Distinguished Alumni Award to Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The award will be presented at JNU’s third convocation to be held in August.

“The Executive Council of the JNU approved a proposal to bestow the award on Finance Minister Ms. Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister Mr. Jaishankar, during the third convocation of the university to be held in August this year,” Registrar Pramod Kumar said in a statement.

“Their highly distinguished career and achievements have made the university very proud and they are a great source of inspiration for JNU students and researchers. They will be the first recipients of the Distinguished Alumni Award,” Mr. Kumar added.

Ms. Sitharaman completed her M.A and M. Phil degrees from the School of Social Sciences and School of International Studies respectively. Mr. Jaishankar completed his M.Phil and doctoral research in the School of International Studies where he specialised in nuclear diplomacy, the university said.