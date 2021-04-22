Sitaram Yechury’s son Ashish passes away due to COVID-19

The 35-year-old was in the ICU since April 12 after the infection spread to his lungs.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s eldest son Ashish Yechury passed away due to COVID-19 infection early on Thursday morning.

He was 35-year-old. He had been in ICU since April 12 after the infection spread to his lungs.

“It is with great sadness that I have to inform that I lost my elder son, Ashish Yechury, to COVID-19 this morning. I want to thank all those who gave us hope and who treated him — doctors, nurses, frontline health workers, sanitation workers and innumerable others who stood by us,” Mr. Yechury tweeted, making the announcement.