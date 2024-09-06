GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sitaram Yechury's condition is stable, showing positive response to treatment: CPI (M)

There is a positive response to the treatment. Comrade Sitaram's condition is stable confirms Communist Party of India (Marxist)

Published - September 06, 2024 12:26 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Sitaram Yechury, who is under treatment for a severe lung infection at the Delhi AIIMS, is stable and showing a positive response. File

Sitaram Yechury, who is under treatment for a severe lung infection at the Delhi AIIMS, is stable and showing a positive response. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, who is under treatment for a severe lung infection at the Delhi AIIMS, is stable and showing a positive response to treatment, the party said on Friday, September 6, 2024.

"Comrade Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), has been under treatment in the intensive care unit of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. He is being treated for a severe lung infection," the CPI(M) said.

CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury admitted to AIIMS due to pneumonia

"There is a positive response to the treatment. Comrade Sitaram's condition is stable," it added.

Mr. Yechury, 72, was admitted to the AIIMS on August 19 for treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection. The exact nature of his ailment was not revealed by the hospital.

Published - September 06, 2024 12:26 pm IST

