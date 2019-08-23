Sitaram Yechury sees a fascistic project in Kashmir

Nullification of Article 370 is an attempt to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir, which is the only Muslim majority State in India, according to CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Mr. Yedhury was speaking at a press conference on Thursday, called to release a booklet prepared by his party to dispel what it claimed a “misinformation” campaign and “obfuscation” of facts by the government on Jammu and Kashmir.

The booklet traces the history of Jammu and Kashmir and the accession story.

“Misinformation” was being spread to “ensure converting a secular democratic India into the RSS’s vision of a Hindu Rashtra. That is the fascistic project.” To achieve that, it was necessary for them to change the demography of Kashmir. “It is the only Muslim majority State in India. To change its demographic detail is the original objective of removing Article 370,” he said.

'Dangerous precedent'

The way it had been done had set a dangerous precedent. According to Article 3, the boundaries of a State could not be altered without the concurrence of the Assembly. To this end, the BJP first withdrew from the coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir. And even when there was the possibility of forming a new government, they dissolved the Assembly and imposed President's rule so as to use the Governor as a proxy for an elected government, he said.

Mr. Yechury asked why the government did not hold Assembly polls in the erstwhile State when it could hold Parliamentary elections there. Jammu and Kashmir had the largest presence of security forces anywhere in the world, he pointed out.

Polit Bureau member Brinda Karat said the RSS was trying to conceal facts of its own role. “ Syama Prasad Mukherjee was a member of the Nehru Cabinet and was party to every decision taken on Article 370.” When the people of Kashmir across religions were united against the feudal bondage of the Maharaja, it was the Praja Parishad, which was a front of the RSS, that backed the Maharaja, she noted.