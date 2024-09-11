GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sitaram Yechury remains in ICU, condition 'critical but stable': report

CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury critical but stable in ICU at AIIMS, requiring oxygen support, monitored by doctors

Updated - September 11, 2024 05:41 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
He was admitted to AIIMS on August 19. File

He was admitted to AIIMS on August 19. File | Photo Credit: PTI

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury continues to be in the ICU at AIIMS here with his condition being “critical but stable”, sources said on Wednesday (September 11, 2024).

He requires oxygen support, and his condition is being monitored by a multidisciplinary team of doctors, they said.

Sitaram Yechury's condition is stable, showing positive response to treatment: CPI (M)

The CPI(M) on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) had said in a statement that the 72-year-old leader is being treated for acute respiratory tract infection at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

Mr. Yechury was admitted to AIIMS on August 19 for treatment of pneumonia-like chest infection.

Published - September 11, 2024 05:20 pm IST

