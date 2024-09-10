GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sitaram Yechury in 'critical' condition, on respiratory support at AIIMS: CPI(M)

A multi-disciplinary team of doctors is closely monitoring the condition of Sitaram Yechury, the CPI(M) party said in a statement

Updated - September 10, 2024 12:39 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s condition is “critical” and he is on respiratory support at AIIMS. File

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury’s condition is “critical” and he is on respiratory support at AIIMS. File | Photo Credit: PTI

CPI (M) General Secretary 72-year-old Sitaram Yechury who is undergoing treatment for acute respiratory tract infection for the last fortnight at All India Institute of Medical Science is in a critical condition, a communication from the party’s polit bureau informed.

He was admitted to AIIMS on August 19th for the treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection. “Comrade Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), is in the intensive care unit of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, being treated for an acute respiratory tract infection. He is on respiratory support. A multi-disciplinary team of doctors is closely monitoring his condition, which is critical at this time,” the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said in a statement here.

Mr. Yechury had released a six-minute video from the hospital on August 22nd X on his social media accounts paying condolence to former Chief Minister West Bengal Buddhadev Bhattacharya.

Published - September 10, 2024 12:04 pm IST

