GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Sitaram Yechury death political reactions LIVE updates: Yechury was a friend, says Rahul Gandhi

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury passed away on September 12, 2024.

Updated - September 12, 2024 04:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury

File photo of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury | Photo Credit: PTI

Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury passed away on Thursday (September 12, 2024). He was 72. 

Yechury was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on August 19 for the treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection and remained in critical condition, the party said earlier.

Sitaram Yechury was elected the fifth general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on April 19, 2015 after it became evident that his supporters in the newly elected Central Committee (CC) would press for a vote if Polit Bureau (PB) member S. Ramachandran Pillai’s name was proposed by outgoing general secretary Prakash Karat.

Also read | Sitaram Yechury: Political timeline of the lifelong Communist

Eager to ensure a smooth transition by averting a vote, Mr. Pillai’s candidature was withdrawn paving the way for the unanimous election of the 91-member CC, after which Mr. Karat proposed Mr. Yechury for general secretary which was unanimously accepted. The new CC also elected a 16-member PB. Both bodies have a few new faces.

Here are the live updates

  • September 12, 2024 16:36
    Sitaram Yechury: The man with multiple identities

    CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, 72, passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday (September 12, 2024) after prolonged illness. He had been undergoing treatment for lung infection and was admitted to the hospital on August 19th 

    Mr. Yechury straddled many identities. He was a Marxist, he was a polyglot who was at ease in high brow academic circles but could very well explain the same theories in plainest of language to the person on the street, he spoke multiple tongues, he was a strategist who revelled in bringing disparate ideological strands together. He was many things and yet you could not tie him down to any one label. 

    Sitaram Yechury: The man with multiple identities

  • September 12, 2024 16:31
    Loss for national politics, says Mamata Banerjee
  • September 12, 2024 16:30
    Yechury‘s contributions to public will be remembered, says Nitin Gadkari
  • September 12, 2024 16:23
    Sitaram Yechury — superb parliamentarian, says Jairam Ramesh

    Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh condoled the passing away of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and said he was an “unrepentant Marxist with a pragmatic streak, a pillar of the CPI(M) and a superb Parliamentarian.”

    “Mr. Yechury passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in New Delhi, on Thursday (September 12, 2024) following prolonged illness,” hospital- and party sources said. He was 72. Mr. Yechury had been in a critical condition for the last few days and was on respiratory support.

  • September 12, 2024 16:15
    A protector of the idea of India, says Rahul Gandhi

    Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi condoled the demise of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and said he was a protector of the idea of India with a deep understanding of the country.

  • September 12, 2024 16:08
    Sitaram Yechury is new CPI(M) chief

    Rajya Sabha member Sitaram Yechury was elected the fifth general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Sunday after it became evident that his supporters in the newly elected Central Committee (CC) would press for a vote if Polit Bureau (PB) member S. Ramachandran Pillai’s name was proposed by outgoing general secretary Prakash Karat.

    Eager to ensure a smooth transition by averting a vote, Mr. Pillai’s candidature was withdrawn paving the way for the unanimous election of the 91-member CC, after which Mr. Karat proposed Mr. Yechury for general secretary which was unanimously accepted. The new CC also elected a 16-member PB. Both bodies have a few new faces.

    Yechury is new CPI(M) chief

  • September 12, 2024 16:04
    Sitaram Yechury: The man with multiple identities

    CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury (72-year-old) passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Thursday after prolonged illness. He had been undergoing treatment for lung infection and was admitted to the hospital on August 19th

    Mr. Yechury straddled many identities. He was a Marxist, he was a polyglot who was at ease in high brow academic circles but could very well explain the same theories in plainest of language to the person on the street, he spoke multiple tongues, he was a strategist who revelled in bringing disparate ideological strands together. He was many things and yet you could not tie him down to any one label. 

    Born on 12th August 1952 into a Telugu speaking family in Chennai. His father was an engineer in Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation and his mother was a government servant. He grew up in Hyderabad till the Telangana agitation of 1969 brought him to Delhi. A gold medalist in economics Mr. Yechury graduated from St. Stephen’s college in Delhi university. He chose the newly established Jawaharlal Nehru University over Delhi School of Economics for his masters. A choice that steered his career in an entirely different direction. He was drawn to the irreverent academic atmosphere of the new university where the faculty addressed the students by their first names and expected the students to address them by theirs. In an interview to The Hindu in 2020 he recalled, “In my entrance interview, there were three very senior professors. Suddenly one of them asked, do you smoke? I said yes, so he said ‘then light one up’.” 

  • September 12, 2024 16:04
    Sitaram Yechury passes away

    Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury passed away on Thursday (September 12, 2024). He was 72.

    Yechury was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on August 19 for the treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection and remained in critical condition, the party said earlier.

    “Comrade Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of Communist Party of India (Marxist), is in the intensive care unit of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, being treated for an acute respiratory tract infection. He is on respiratory support. A multi-disciplinary team of doctors is closely monitoring his condition, which is critical at this time,” the CPI(M) Polit Bureau said in a statement. 

    He released a six-minute video from the hospital on August 22 on his social media accounts paying condolence to former Chief Minister West Bengal Buddhadev Bhattacharya. “It’s my loss that I was not able to physically attend this memorial meeting and pay my homage to Com. Buddhadev Bhattacharya”, he wrote on X.

Published - September 12, 2024 04:25 pm IST

Related Topics

death / national politics / Communist Party of India -Marxist

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.