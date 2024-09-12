Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury passed away on Thursday (September 12, 2024). He was 72.

Yechury was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on August 19 for the treatment of a pneumonia-like chest infection and remained in critical condition, the party said earlier.

Sitaram Yechury was elected the fifth general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on April 19, 2015 after it became evident that his supporters in the newly elected Central Committee (CC) would press for a vote if Polit Bureau (PB) member S. Ramachandran Pillai’s name was proposed by outgoing general secretary Prakash Karat.

Eager to ensure a smooth transition by averting a vote, Mr. Pillai’s candidature was withdrawn paving the way for the unanimous election of the 91-member CC, after which Mr. Karat proposed Mr. Yechury for general secretary which was unanimously accepted. The new CC also elected a 16-member PB. Both bodies have a few new faces.

