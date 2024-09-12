GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sitaram Yechury (1952-2024)

A collection of articles from The Hindu on and by Sitaram Yechury

Updated - September 12, 2024 05:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
File picture of CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury

File picture of CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury died on September 12, 2024 after battling an acute respiratory tract infection.

Yechury was CPI(M)‘s general secretary from 2015 and was re-elected twice in 2018 and 2022. He was a member of the party’s Polit Bureau for over three decades. His entry into CPI(M) was natural after his association with the CPI(M)‘s student wing Student Federation of India (SFI). He made a name for himself as JNU students union President for forcing Indira Gandhi to resign as the chancellor.

A collection of stories on and by the lifelong Communist.

Sitaram Yechury talks about the narrative of the media, electoral bonds, expectations from his party in Kerala and other States, and more during an interview before the 2024 General Elections

Published - September 12, 2024 05:16 pm IST

Related Topics

Communist Party of India / politics / death

Collection - 9 stories

Sitaram Yechury, general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist). File
India
Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) general secretary, passes away
The Hindu Bureau
CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury attends a Left Front rally in Kolkata.
India
Sitaram Yechury, the quintessential Marxist-Leninist
A. M. Jigeesh
Communist Party of India (CPIM) general secretary Sitaram Yechury during an interaction with The Hindu in Kannur. File
India
Sitaram Yechury: Political timeline of the lifelong Communist
Suchitra Karthikeyan
CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. File.
India
Sitaram Yechury: The man with multiple identities 
Sobhana K. Nair
India
Sitaram Yechury (1952-2024): Life and times in pictures
The Hindu Bureau
Sitaram Yechury, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPIM). File
Interview
PM Modi’s speeches sound surreal to people: Sitaram Yechury
Sandeep Phukan
Illustration: R. Rajesh
60 minutes
The sort of police deployment you see now is unprecedented: Sitaram Yechury
Sobhana K. Nair
New Delhi: CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury at Parliament House in New Delhi on Tuesday. PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist (PTI12_6_2016_000180B)
Budget
Budget relies on a weak database
Sitaram Yechury
A file picture of Somnath Chatterjee and his wife with Sitaram Yechury in Kolkata.
India
Sitaram Yechury on Somnath Chatterjee: ‘Today, we have lost a champion of democracy’
Sitaram Yechury

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.