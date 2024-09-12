Sitaram Yechury (1952-2024)

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury died on September 12, 2024 after battling an acute respiratory tract infection.

Yechury was CPI(M)‘s general secretary from 2015 and was re-elected twice in 2018 and 2022. He was a member of the party’s Polit Bureau for over three decades. His entry into CPI(M) was natural after his association with the CPI(M)‘s student wing Student Federation of India (SFI). He made a name for himself as JNU students union President for forcing Indira Gandhi to resign as the chancellor.

A collection of stories on and by the lifelong Communist.