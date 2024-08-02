SIT probe into electoral bonds: Supreme Court says it would be ‘premature’, ‘inappropriate’ to intervene under Article 32

The Supreme Court on August 2 found it both “premature” and “inappropriate” to constitute a Special Investigation Team to conduct an apex court-monitored probe into allegations of quid pro quo among political parties, loss making companies, public servants and even some officers of investigating agencies revealed in the electoral bonds data.

ADVERTISEMENT

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D. Y. Chandrachud said it was “premature” for the apex court to pass such an order in writ petitions filed under Article 32 of the Constitution when there was already recourse for same reliefs in the laws of criminal procedure.

Chief Justice Chandrachud clarified that Article 32 should be preceded only after normal remedies under the criminal procedure have failed to produce results.

ADVERTISEMENT

Electoral bonds, the State Bank and the art of evasion

The court said it would be inappropriate to order a monitored probe now as it would postulate that the normal criminal remedies were not efficacious.

Petitioners, including Common Cause and Centre for Public Interest Litigation, had argued that lucrative contracts, policy changes and various “omissions and commissions” involving political parties in power and influential individuals and companies coincided with their purchase of electoral bonds.

The petitioners argued that a normal investigation would not produce as some officers in the law enforcement agencies were themselves involved in the quid pro quo.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the court pointed out that the electoral bonds scheme was a statutory act of the Parliament until it was found unconstitutional by a Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court in February 2024.

“Donations made to political parties were on the basis of a law enacted by the Parliament. The provisions of the statute has since then been made unconstitutional,” Chief Justice Chandrachud noted.

Electoral bonds vs Electoral Trusts | What are they and how do they differ?

The court wondered whether the petitioners were aiming for a “roving inquiry” into the purchase of electoral bonds.

The court said individual allegations of quid pro quo via the electoral bond route would have to pursued under remedies currently available under the law.

The court however said that petitioners could approach the High Courts concerned under Article 226 of the Constitution if faced with any “refusal to investigate” such cases or filing of unfounded closure reports by investigating agencies.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.