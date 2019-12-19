National

Sit-in staged in Chandigarh

Protesters see bid to destroy Constitution

Several people staged a sit-in against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens here on Thursday.

Amid tight security, they gathered at a local mosque in Sector 20 and shouted slogans. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said no democracy could work by suppressing the people’s voice.

