SIT begins probe into 2017 Kunduli gang rape case

A three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Orissa High Court started its investigation into the Kunduli gang rape case in Odisha’s Koraput district on December 2.

The team comprises Southern Range (Berhampur) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Satyabrata Bhoi, Northern Range (Sambalpur) DIG Himanshu Lal and South Western Range (Koraput) DIG Shefeen Ahmed K. At its first meeting held at the office of Southern Range DIG in Koraput, the team held discussions with the victim’s mother, brother and aunt.

The SIT team also questioned Dev Kumar Gomango, the then Inspector in-charge of Pottangi police station, in connection with the case.

On October 10, 2017, the 15-year-old victim had alleged that she had been gang-raped by four armed persons, dressed in paramilitary force uniforms, near Kunduli under Pottangi police station limits.

She later commited suicide by hanging herself at her home in Musaguda on January 22, 2018. On November 8, 2017, the Odisha government had ordered a judicial enquiry into the incident by a sitting district judge. A parallel inquiry by the State Crime Branch was also ordered. But till date, the culprits have not been identified.

Speaking to newsmen, the mother of the victim alleged that the investigation was not conducted as it should have been done. She had earlier demanded for a CBI enquiry into the case.

On November 19, this year, the Orissa High Court had constituted the SIT to probe the investigation conducted by the State CID-Crime Branch into the alleged Kunduli gang rape case and to submit a report to the court. The High Court was hearing two separate PILs — one filed by former Lok Sabha MP Kharavela Swain and another by the mother of the victim, seeking a CBI investigation.