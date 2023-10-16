Sinking islands: NGT asks coastal zone authorities to integrate expert panel recommendations into island management plans

October 16, 2023 04:21 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has decided to issue notices to the Coastal Zone Management Authorities (CZMAs) in the coastal States and Union Territories asking it to consider including the recommendations made by an expert panel on the issue of dangers of sea level rise and submergence of low-lying lands into the Integrated Island Management Plans (IIMPs).

The Principal Bench of the tribunal led by its chairperson Prakash Shrivastava issued an order dated October 13 stating that the suggestions incorporated in the panel report dated October 10 need to be looked into for preparation/amendment of the IIMPs.

The panel was constituted by the Principal Bench of the tribunal after it took suo motu cognizance of The Hindu report titled ‘India’s sinking islands’ published on March 19, 2023. The report had stated that several of the country’s 1,382 islands are under siege from unseasonal cyclonic storms, sea erosion and new development projects. The committee had recommended island-specific sustainable development and tourism policy keeping the climate risks in mind.

Rise in sea level

The Bench observed that the panel report reflected the reality that there is rise in the water level of the sea and the areas of the islands are getting submerged due to this phenomenon. The decision to issue notices to the CZMAs was taken in view of the larger issue involved in the original application and also considering the seriousness of the matter.

Notices will be issued to the Secretaries of the Ministries of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Earth Sciences respectively and also to the Secretary, Island Development Authority.

The expert panel had recommended diversified economic development and controlled nature-based growth and blue-economy-based activities on marine and coastal fronts. It suggested alternative climate-resilient practices for livelihood in the islands and steps to explore nature-based ecosystem restoration.

