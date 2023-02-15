Sinister design to run down Indian growth story, says Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar

February 15, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - New Delhi

In an oblique reference to the BBC documentary on the Gujarat riots, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar while addressing a group of Indian Information Service Probationers at his residence in Delhi said that there is “sinister design to run down Indian growth story”. He cautioned the officers to be alert to such dangers.

Without naming anyone in particular, he also added that there is “a vicious tendency particularly amongst so called intelligentsia in our country that anything coming from outside is sanctified”.

Such narratives in the past have wrecked havoc he warned, and said, “Everything can be white-washed. Can go down the drain. If you are not vigilant. You would reckon it, in the last decade or so a narrative was set a forth by a global news house that someone had weapons of mass destruction and therefore, there is a just cause in favour of humanity to take call. Things happened but no weapons of mass destruction were found.”

He stressed the need to question such “narratives”. “How come Indian mind immediately absorbs something and does not analyse. There is a vicious mechanism designed to afloat a narrative to run down the growth story of this country all in the name of freedom of expression,” he added.

And while “freedom of expression” is valuable and inalienable he credited India as one of the leading examples upholding this right. But in the same refrain, he held the judiciary culpable of capitulating during the Emergency.

“Nine High courts of the country held, Fundamental rights have to be respected, notwithstanding imposition of Emergency. The Supreme Court, in a case that goes by the title ADM Jabalpur case unsettled the verdict of the High Courts,” he said.

The judges who were part of the Bench who came up with the judgement, he said, regretted the decision later. “The then, Chief Justice Chandrachud said so. Another illustrious judge Justice Bhagwati says so when he turned 90 years of age,” he added. But at the same time he said, “we no longer have the luxury of delayed response.”