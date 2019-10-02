Single-use plastics won’t be allowed inside monuments, says Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel

Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel on Wednesday announced that single-use plastics will not be allowed on the premises of historical monuments or within 100 metres of them.

The announcement comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed to the nation to shun single-use plastics.

“Single-use plastics will not be allowed inside monuments and within 100 metres of them,” the tourism minister said while addressing the media at the launch of tourism fair ‘Paryatan Parv’ in New Delhi.

He said this is in line with Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts regarding sustainable and clean tourism.

“Efforts are being made to phase out single-use plastics in various organisations of the ASI and the Ministry of Tourism,” Mr. Patel said.

The government has, however, shelved the plan to outlaw single-use plastics on the 150th anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi.

The plan to ban six items, officials said, would have been disruptive for the industry at a time when it is coping with an economic slowdown and job losses.

Organised by the Ministry of Tourism, Paryatan Parv 2019 will be held from October 2 to October 13 across the country.

The Delhi-leg of the fair is being held at the Rajpath lawns between Rafi Marg and Janpath.

Speaking on the occasion, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, growth of tourism sector has been phenomenal over the last five years.

Mr. Javadekar said as per the appeal of our prime minister, everybody should visit 15 places in India by 2022.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan called upon the countrymen and the foreign tourists to visit the countryside and the less-explored places which have historical, cultural or religious significance, or just to visit the places with scenic beauty.

The Paryatan Parv has 31 stalls of central government ministries as well as from states and UTs. Fifty-nine food stalls representing cuisines from all over the country have also been set up.

The idea of Paryatan Parv is to propagate the message of ‘Dekho Apna Desh’, with the objective to encourage Indians to visit various tourist destinations of the country and also to spread the message of ’Tourism for All’.