Single portal for booking holiday homes, event venues

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Friday launched a portal and mobile app for the booking of holiday homes and event venues, including 5, Ashoka Road, by government employees and the public as well as applications for accommodation by government officials.
HUA Minster Hardeep Puri launched the e-Sampada website and app, bringing over 1 lakh government accommodations, 45 office complexes, 1,176 holiday homes and venues like 5, Ashoka Road and Vigyan Bhawan on one platform, a Ministry statement said.
HUA secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said the platform would allow users to check the status of their licence fees, payments and dues. He said the booking of venues would be open to the public after a certain period when government officials have the first right to do so. The portal replaces four websites and two apps of the Directorate of Estates.
