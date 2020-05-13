National

Single Judge Benches function as virtual courts

Orders passed in 20 transfer petitions

Three single Judge Benches functioned as virtual courts in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, in a bid to improve work-efficiency during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Justices Krishna Murari, S. Ravindra Bhat and Hrishikesh Roy, sitting as three separate single Judge Benches, heard and passed orders in 20 transfer pleas through video conferencing.

The court had on May 11 announced its decision to have its judges sitting alone instead of in the usual combinations of twos and threes from May 13 to hear bail, anticipatory bail and transfer cases. According to a notice, besides other amendments the competent authority has provided that certain categories of matters may be “heard and disposed of finally by a judge sitting singly nominated by the Chief Justice.”

The single Judge Benches will hear Special Leave Petitions arising out of grant, dismissal or rejection of bail application or anticipatory bail application under various sections of CrCP.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 13, 2020 11:51:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/single-judge-benches-function-as-virtual-courts/article31576991.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY