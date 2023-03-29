HamberMenu
Single-day rise of 2,151 fresh COVID-19 cases in India; highest in 5 months

A total of 2,208 cases were recorded on October 28 last year

March 29, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 10:55 am IST - New Delhi

Youngsters coming out after getting a jab of COVID vaccine at a health center near China Waltair in Visakhapatnam.

Youngsters coming out after getting a jab of COVID vaccine at a health center near China Waltair in Visakhapatnam. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR

India recorded a single-day rise of 2,151 new coronavirus cases, the highest in five months, while the active cases increased to 11,903, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

A total of 2,208 cases were recorded on October 28 last year. The COVID-19 death toll has increased to 5,30,848 with seven latest fatalities— three reported by Maharashtra, one by Karnataka, and three reconciled by Kerala.

According to the data updated at 8 a.m., the daily positivity was recorded at  1.51%, while the weekly positivity was pegged at 1.53%.

The total tally of Covid cases was recorded at 4.47 crore (4,47,09,676) The active cases now comprise 0.03% of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.78%, according to the Ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,66,925, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%.  According to the Ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. 

