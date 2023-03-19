ADVERTISEMENT

Single-day rise of 1,071 fresh COVID-19 cases in India; active cases climb to 5,915

March 19, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - New Delhi

According to the Ministry data updated at 8 am, the infection tally stands at 4.46 crore

PTI

File image of RT-PCR testing being conducted. | Photo Credit: Siva Saravanan S

India saw a single-day rise of more than 1,000 fresh COVID-19 cases after 129 days, while the active cases increased to 5,915, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on March 19.

A total of 1,071 fresh cases were reported in the county in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll increased to 5,30,802 with three latest fatalities — one each reported in Rajasthan and Maharashtra and one reconciled in Kerala.

According to the Ministry data updated at 8 am, the infection tally stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,95,420).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The active cases now comprise 0.01% of the total cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.8%.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,58,703, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, the data said.  According to the Ministry's website, 220.65 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Coronavirus

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US