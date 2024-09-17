Singhvi’s petition challenging Rajya Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh maintainable: HC

In a setback for the BJP Rajya Sabha (RS) MP from Himachal Pradesh, Harsh Mahajan, the HP High Court on Monday (September 16, 2024) upheld the maintainability of the petition filed by Congress RS MP from Telangana and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi challenging the RS election results in the State. Mr. Singhvi was defeated by Mr. Mahajan.

Mr. Singhvi moved the HC in April this year, challenging the interpretation of rules in the process of results declaration in polls held in February for the only RS seat in HP. Only two leaders were contesting, and it was a tie as both Mr. Singhvi and Mr. Mahajan, a Congress turncoat, secured 34 votes each.

The winner was then announced by a draw of lots, which returned Mr. Singhvi’s name, but the returning officer (RO) added that one vote to the kitty of the respondent, who was consequently declared the winner.

Procedural ‘mistake’

Mr. Singhvi’s loss came as a major embarrassment for the ruling Congress party in HP that had 40 MLAs and the support of three independent MLAs. However, six Congress MLAs voted for Mr. Mahajan, their old aide, and even the independents voted for the BJP candidate.

Mr. Singhvi, in his petition, contested whether the RO relied on the correct rules for carrying out the draw of lots to choose the candidate. The petitioner also contended that the RO ought to have relied upon Section 65 of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951 rather than Rule 75 and Rule 81(3) of the Election Rules, 1961.

After Mr. Singhvi’s petition, Mr. Mahajan also approached the HC, stating that material facts have not been stated in the petition filed by Mr. Singhvi and that his plea does not disclose any cause of action against the respondent.

“The petition is also barred by principles of estoppel and waiver,” Mr. Mahajan’s application stated.

The bench of Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua maintained the election petition filed by Mr. Singhvi discloses all material facts as required to be disclosed in law, and that the law does not obligate the petitioner to project the respondent’s case in his petition. The Court also stated that the petition clearly disclosed a cause of action as well and noted that it cannot be said at this stage that the result of the election had not been materially affected by the alleged non-compliance with the provisions.

“In view of the above discussion, I find no merit in any of the contentions raised by the respondent to reject the election petition filed by the petitioner,” the court noted.

Singhvi’s lawyers were senior advocates P. Chidambaram and Prashanto Chandra Sen.

