Singhvi to head Parliamentary panel on Commerce, Congress yet to suggest nominee for panel on Chemical & Fertiliser

‘Unfortunate that the government has retained control over all key standing committees’

The Congress on Thursday nominated Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi as Chairman of the Standing Committee on Commerce. The party, however, is yet to take a call on their nominee to be Chairperson of Standing Committee on Chemical and Fertiliser.

“We have not yet taken a call on any name. There is still time, we will forward a name soon,” Congress’s floor leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told The Hindu. He has sent two letters in last one month to the Lok Sabha speaker protesting against the government’s decision to take away the chairpersonship of Standing Committee on Information and Technology, which was headed by Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor.

On Tuesday night, a wholescale reshuffle of the Parliamentary Committees was undertaken and the government withheld the reconstitution of only two panels - Commerce and Chemical & Fertiliser - as their chair has been offered to Congress.

“It is unfortunate that the government has retained control over all key standing committees including, Home, Defence, External Affairs and Finance. These committees have conventionally been chaired by Opposition MPs to ensure proper scrutiny. It seems that the government is afraid that if any of us steer these panels, we will create an impediment for them,” Mr. Chowdhury added.