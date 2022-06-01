Singer KK dies in Kolkata

KK was feeling unwell after reaching his hotel, following a performance at a concert

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as ‘KK’ during his performance, at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata, on May 31, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Well-known Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, died in Kolkata on Tuesday night, officials said. The 53-year-old artist was in the city for a performance at Nazrul Mancha.

Soon after the programme, the singer complained of feeling unwell when he was returning to his hotel around 10.30 p.m. He was declared dead on arrival at a city hospital.

He was taken to a private hospital in south Kolkata where doctors declared him brought dead, they said.

West Bengal Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Aroop Biswas said the family members of the singer have been informed about his demise and they are likely to arrive in the city on Wednesday.

Singer Anupam Roy and music director Jeet Ganguly accompanied Mr. Biswas to the city hospital, which also received a stream of visitors who flocked to it after hearing about KK’s death.

The post-mortem examination will be performed on Wednesday.

KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages. He also sang a number of ad jingles.