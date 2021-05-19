‘Singapore variant’ row | Arvind Kejriwal not speaking for India: Jaishankar

Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan objected to the Delhi Chief Minister’s claim that a highly infectious variant of COVID-19 affecting children came from Singapore.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal does not “speak for India”, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar declared on Wednesday after Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan objected to Mr. Kejriwal’s claim that a highly infectious variant of COVID-19 affecting children came from Singapore.

High Commissioner of Singapore Simon Wong praised the Indian response but maintained that Singapore “reserves” the right to implement the country’s online misinformation law “relating to assertions” from Mr. Kejriwal. Mr. Jaishankar’s comment came after Singapore summoned the Indian envoy to protest Mr. Kejriwal’s remarks.

“Singapore and India have been solid partners in the fight against COVID-19. Appreciate Singapore’s role as logistics hub and oxygen supplier. Their gesture of deploying military aircraft to help us speaks of our exceptional relationship. However, irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships. So, let me clarify — the Delhi CM does not speak for India,” said Mr. Jaishankar after Singapore summoned the Indian envoy to protest Mr. Kejriwal’s remarks.

Mr. Jaishankar’s comment was appreciated by Simon Wong, High Commissioner of Singapore, who maintained that Singapore was satisfied with “crystal clear” response from the Government of India. “In Singapore, we have Protection from Online Falsehoods & Manipulation Act (POFMA) to mitigate misinformation and we reserve the right to invoke POFMA relating to assertions made by the CM of Delhi. However, we are satisfied with the Government of India's clarification,” Mr. Wong said.

In a rather unusual diplomatic gesture, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that the Indian High Commissioner was summoned by the Singapore government on Wednesday “to convey strong objection to the Delhi CM’s tweet on the ‘Singapore variant’:“(Indian) High Commissioner clarified that Delhi CM had no competence to pronounce on COVID variants or civil aviation policy,” the MEA’s official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

In conventional diplomacy, it is usually the host country that announces if a foreign envoy is summoned to convey displeasure on certain issue. Singapore’s move came soon after the political leaders in the country objected to the Delhi CM’s assertions.

“Politicians should stick to facts!” said Mr. Balakrishnan, a day after Mr. Kejrwal’s claim on infections targeting children being “from there”. The Foreign Minister of Singapore was the second to respond to the Delhi leader’s comments. Singapore maintains that the variant found in Singapore came from India. The High Commission of Singapore in its social media handle had responded to the Delhi CM’s comment on Tuesday evening.

“There is no truth whatsoever in the assertions....There is no “Singapore variant”. The strain that is prevalent in many of the COVID-19 cases in recent weeks is B.1.617.2 variant, which originated in India. Phylogenetic testing has shown this B.1.617.2 Variant to be associated with several clusters in Singapore,” said Singapore’s Ministry of Health in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Mr. Kejriwal took to social media on Tuesday saying that the coronavirus in Singapore is “very dangerous for children”. “I appeal to the central government: 1. Immediately suspend air services with Singapore. 2. Look for alternatives to vaccine for children.” tweeted Mr. Kejriwal, reiterating his demand to ensure the safety of children from a possible third wave in the Indian capital.

Singapore will shut primary and secondary level schools, and junior college, from Wednesday till May 28, in view of the spurt in COVID-19 cases that is affecting children more. Singapore has been providing oxygen support to India since the second wave of COVID-19 hit India. Mr. Balakrishnan also stated that India and Singapore should “focus on resolving the situation”. “Nobody is safe until everyone is safe,” he said in a message posted on social media.