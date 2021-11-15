National

Singapore to open ‘vaccinated lane’ for India from November 29

The Changi International Airport in Singapore. File | Photo Credit: AP
Special Correspondent NEW DELHI 15 November 2021 22:17 IST
Updated: 15 November 2021 22:18 IST

The Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) allows quarantine-free travel to Singapore

Singapore has announced that it will allow quarantine-free travel for travellers from India November 29. It will open ‘Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL)’ also for Finland, Indonesia, Malaysia and Sweden.

“We also intend to launch a VTL for India for entry into Singapore from November 29 and will open VTP applications from the next day,” as per an official statement.

Also Read

India resumes quarantine-free entry to foreign travellers from 99 countries

Advertising
Advertising
 

It said it will launch the VTLs for Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates from December 6 and will open for VTP applications from November 29.

The Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) allows quarantine-free travel to Singapore.

Comments
More In National
Read more...