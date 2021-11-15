National

Singapore to open ‘vaccinated lane’ for India from November 29

Singapore has announced that it will allow quarantine-free travel for travellers from India November 29. It will open ‘Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL)’ also for Finland, Indonesia, Malaysia and Sweden.

“We also intend to launch a VTL for India for entry into Singapore from November 29 and will open VTP applications from the next day,” as per an official statement.

It said it will launch the VTLs for Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates from December 6 and will open for VTP applications from November 29.

The Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) allows quarantine-free travel to Singapore.


