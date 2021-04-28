Singapore deploys aircraft to rush oxygen cylinders to India

NEW DELHI

28 April 2021 11:44 IST

‘We stand with India as you fight COVID,’ says Singapore High Commission

To speed up delivery, Singapore has deployed two of its Air Force aircraft to transport oxygen cylinders and other critical supplies that will arrive in India later on Wednesday.

“Last year, India helped the world and Singapore by exporting essential medicines and supplies. Now we stand with India as you fight COVID. Singapore Minister Maliki Osman flagged off two of RSAF’s C-130s, arriving in India today with 256 oxygen cylinders to support last mile oxygen delivery,” Singapore High Commission in India said on Twitter.

In the last few days, Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 aircraft have airlifted cryogenic oxygen cylinders from Singapore as well as other countries to India as part of commercial agreements for emergency oxygen supplies.

“Dear friends from media and beyond. Thank you for all the kind words and support. Motivation for us to better each day. 7511 concentrators, 516 BiPAPs, 256 cylinders, eight tanks and other supplies facilitated to date. More to come,” Simon Wong, Singapore High Commissioner in India, said in a Twitter post.

Around 15 countries are rushing critical emergency medical equipment to enable India counter a rapid surge in COVID-19 in the deadly second wave.