National

Singapore air show: IAF aerobatic team Sarang cannot take part due to delay in Ministry approval

Sky high: The Air Force's helicopter display team Sarang performing at the Thanjavur airbase on Jan. 20, 2020.

Sky high: The Air Force's helicopter display team Sarang performing at the Thanjavur airbase on Jan. 20, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

For over a month, MoD has not cleared Sarang’s participation in Singapore air show

Extreme delay in getting approval from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has meant that the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter aerobatic team Sarang cannot perform at the Singapore air show 2020. The rejection comes despite Singapore giving extra time for confirmation, official sources said.

“Singapore has conveyed that with very limited time for the commencement of the airshow, there are significant airspace and safety considerations involved which cannot be met within the remaining time frame,” a Defence source said.

The Singapore air show is scheduled from February 11 to 16 at the Changi exhibition centre. The source said approvals were delayed at various levels in the MoD and hence the final decision was delayed. “The file has been with the MoD for over a month with no observations,” the source added.

“We were hoping the Sarang team would join in. The deadline was December end. But they have still not responded. We cannot wait indefinitely as there are lot of arrangements to be made,” diplomatic sources told The Hindu.

Based at the Yelahanka Air Force station near Bangalore, the Sarang team flies four indigenously built ALH Dhruv helicopters painted in red and white, with a peacock on each side of the fuselage.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
defence
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2020 11:14:31 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/singapore-air-show-iaf-aerobatic-team-sarang-cannot-take-part-due-to-delay-in-ministry-approval/article30669167.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY