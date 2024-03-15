Simultaneous elections will usher in centralised authoritarian political system: CPI(M)

March 15, 2024 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - New Delhi

The CPI(M) on March 15 opposed the proposal to hold simultaneous elections as recommended by a panel headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind, saying it will usher in a centralised authoritarian political system in the country.

In a statement, the Polit Bureau of the Left party also appealed to all "democratic organisations and citizens" to unitedly oppose this "undemocratic proposal".

There are 18 amendments to the Constitution and other statutes proposed in the report of the committee, and these will amount to truncating the parliamentary democratic system and make the Centre more powerful, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) claimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The recommendation of the high-level committee to hold simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, and the steps proposed to achieve this, are retrograde and will usher in a centralised authoritarian political system in the country," it said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.